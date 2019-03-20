Services
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-9700
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
1 Railroad Ave.
Spreckels, CA
Salinas - Margaret Maria Stanley passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 90 years of age. Margaret was born in Vienna, Austria on July 27, 1928. She is preceded in death by her husband, Enoch and survived by two sons, Ralph (Grettel) and Ronald, and two grandchildren, Pierce (Meghan) and Adrianna.

Margaret was a loving mother and grandmother. She is remembered for her sense of independence and strength.

Margaret lived in Salinas for fifty-two years, where she worked as an accounting technician for over three decades. Margaret was a fixture at Hartnell College's Western Stage, where she often could be found enjoying the theater's latest production.

A mass to celebrate Margaret's life will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1P.M. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 1 Railroad Ave. in Spreckels. In lieu of flowers those who wish may send contributions to the Western Stage: https://westernstage.com/donate-online/

Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 20, 2019
