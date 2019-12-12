Services
Salinas - Margarita Garza Barreto age 77 lived in Salinas, C.A. for most of her life. She was born to Alicia Flores Garza and Francisco Garza on September 6, 1942 in Coahila, Muquiz. Margarita passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019.

Margie was a beautiful person, loved by everyone. Margie was at her highest point in life when she became a mother to Carmen Barraza, Ruben Cadena, Patricia Muñoz, Marco Antonio Barreto and Julia Acevedo. Margie was blessed with fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was also blessed to be the eldest of 13 brothers and sisters.

Margarita was an entrepreneur, owner of a restaurant, mattress company, worked as a security guard for many years as well as retail. She loved to dance, sing, joke around, have family outings and travel to casinos. We will miss her laughter dearly. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and always giving unconditional love.

We would love for you to join us as we lay our mother to rest in peace. Services are as followed :

Visitation will be held 1:00pm to 9:00pm Monday, December 16, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Rosary will be held 7:00pm Monday, December 16, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Christ the King Church, 240 Calle Cebu Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Burial will follow at Soledad Cemetery District, 1711 Metz Road, Soledad, CA 93960

Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
