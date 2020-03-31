|
|
Margery Margaret Mason Monteiro
Salinas - Margery was born in Butte, Montana on August 8, 1923. She died on March 30, 2020 at her home of 75 years in Salinas, Ca.
Margery is survived by her daughters: Sandee Sencor (Larry) of Bakersfield, Ca and Cheryl Ward-Kaiser (Terry) of Salinas, Ca, as well as, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Margery was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joe V. Monteiro.
Margery was a member of St. Mary's and donated her time with the Altar Society. She also attended St. Joseph's in Spreckles and was a Eucharistic Minister at both churches. She was known for ironing all the Sacred Linen at her churches.
She worked for Sears for 20 years where she retired. Margery loved traveling, reading books and being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Private family services will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery on Friday. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020