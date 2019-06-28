|
Maria Dos Angos De Sousa
Salinas - Maria De Sousa, 86, of Salinas, CA passed away at Pacific Coast Acute Care on June 23, 2019.
Maria was originally from the island of Pico, Acores which is off the coast of Portugal. She grew up on the island of Faial with her brothers, and future sister in laws, whom she loved dearly. This is also where she met the love of her life Jose De Sousa. After they married and had a daughter, they relocated to California.
She was a woman of determination, courage, compassion along with a strong faith. Maria was a dedicated and hardworking woman, as well as a loyal friend. She did her best not to mince words, her moto was always "Be Direct and Honest". She was a devoted and loving Wife, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Friend. Maria would spend hours baking, cooking and preparing meals for family gatherings and holidays. She cherished her family and the time they spent together.
Maria was a very talented seamstress, she was known to make many stunning outfits for family, friends as well as herself. She was also known for her love of knitting, crochet and needlepoint.
Surely Maria is an angel in heaven now as she was an angel on earth. Maria touched the lives of many people in our community, we know she will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held 4:00pm to 7:00pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Rosary will be held 7:00pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901
Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Madonna del Sasso Church, 320 East Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA 93906.
Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA 93907
Arrangements by Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street; (831)424-9700
Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 28, 2019