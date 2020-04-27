|
|
Maria Elena Arista
Salinas - A longtime resident of Salinas, María Elena went to her eternal reward on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, succumbing to heart failure. She passed away in her home, surrounded by her children.
Due to the current health quarantine restrictions, services will be delayed until December 2020.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Angela's Angels, c/o Madonna Del Sasso Catholic Church, 320 East Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA 93906.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020