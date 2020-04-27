Services
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-9700
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Arista
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Elena Arista

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Elena Arista

Salinas - A longtime resident of Salinas, María Elena went to her eternal reward on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, succumbing to heart failure. She passed away in her home, surrounded by her children.

Due to the current health quarantine restrictions, services will be delayed until December 2020.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Angela's Angels, c/o Madonna Del Sasso Catholic Church, 320 East Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA 93906.

For online condolences, please visit Alta Vista Mortuary website at www.AltaVistaMortuary.com.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alta Vista Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -