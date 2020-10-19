Maria F. Silvestre
Salinas - On Wednesday, October 15, 2020, Maria "Benang" Silvestre, loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 90.
Maria was born on September 12, 1930 in the Philippines and was one of ten siblings.
Maria grew up in Paniqui, Tarlac, Philippines and came to the United States in 1957. In April of 1958, she married Engracio Silvestre Sr.. Together, they raised two children, Monica and Gary.
Not only was she a dedicated wife and mother, Maria was a faithful member of the church. She also loved to dance and socialize. When combined, she would light up any room with her infectious smile and laugh. When she wasn't outside socializing, she would be at her home cooking for children and grandchildren or tending to her garden.
Maria was preceded in death by her dear husband Engracio Silvestre Sr..
She is survived by her four sisters, Leonora Sudaria, Rosalie Delapena, Virginia Sabado, and Julie Bustoz; her brother, Bobby Peralta; her daughter, Monica married to Larry Brillante; son, Gary Silvestre married to Jennifer; her grandchildren, Matthew Silvestre married to Ana, Savannah Silvestre, Sheena married to Zackery Lindgren, Kelvin Brillante married to Kathy; and her great grandchildren Ava, Chloe, Kai, and Levi Silvestre and Oliver-Nils Brillante Lindgren.
Visitation will be held 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Funeral Mass will be 1:00p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA. 93906.
Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com