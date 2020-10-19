1/1
Maria F. Silvestre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria F. Silvestre

Salinas - On Wednesday, October 15, 2020, Maria "Benang" Silvestre, loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 90.

Maria was born on September 12, 1930 in the Philippines and was one of ten siblings.

Maria grew up in Paniqui, Tarlac, Philippines and came to the United States in 1957. In April of 1958, she married Engracio Silvestre Sr.. Together, they raised two children, Monica and Gary.

Not only was she a dedicated wife and mother, Maria was a faithful member of the church. She also loved to dance and socialize. When combined, she would light up any room with her infectious smile and laugh. When she wasn't outside socializing, she would be at her home cooking for children and grandchildren or tending to her garden.

Maria was preceded in death by her dear husband Engracio Silvestre Sr..

She is survived by her four sisters, Leonora Sudaria, Rosalie Delapena, Virginia Sabado, and Julie Bustoz; her brother, Bobby Peralta; her daughter, Monica married to Larry Brillante; son, Gary Silvestre married to Jennifer; her grandchildren, Matthew Silvestre married to Ana, Savannah Silvestre, Sheena married to Zackery Lindgren, Kelvin Brillante married to Kathy; and her great grandchildren Ava, Chloe, Kai, and Levi Silvestre and Oliver-Nils Brillante Lindgren.

Visitation will be held 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Funeral Mass will be 1:00p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA. 93906.

Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved