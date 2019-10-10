|
Maria Jesus Ruiz De Valencia
Washington - Maria Jesus Ruiz De Valencia passed on September, 19 2019. She was born on December, 26 1923 in Curcurpe, Mexico. She was a longtime resident of Salinas until her move in 2013 to WA.
Maria was a member of a Senior organization in Salinas. She volunteered as a foster grandparent at the hospital for the Neo Natal Unit. She loved gardening, especially flowers, the more vibrant the better. She also enjoyed watching Western movies.
Maria was Preceded in death by her husband, Primo C Valencia; Daughters, Alejandrina Valencia and Anita Valencia; Granddaughter, Tammy Lynn Murillo; Grandson Robert Chavarria. She is survived by her Daughters Gloria Cardenas, Natalia Valencia, Hortencia Valencia, Carmen Valencia; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday,October 11 from 1-9pm at Healey Mortuary Chapel. Her service will be Saturday, October 12 from 11-1 pm at First Apostolic Church of Salinas, 1104 Fontes Lane. Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019