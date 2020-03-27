|
|
Maria Novak
Salinas - (January 27, 1943 - March 18, 2020)
Maria Novak was born the fifth of eight children born to Benigno T. Lopez and Erminda Lopez. Maria is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ron Novak (divorced), her daughter Jennifer Thomas and brothers D. Thomas and Frank Lopez.
Maria attended Sacred Heart Elementary, Palma High School and Cal State Fullerton. Upon graduation she began working for the State of California in Los Angeles where she met her husband. She later transferred within the State and returned to Salinas working for the Employment Development Department for over 30 years. While working she was active with SEIU and as Chapter President participated in many conferences to provide benefits for fellow State employees.
Maria was active in the community as well. As a former volunteer with 4H, she taught youth how to make jam among other things. As a current member of Young Ladies' Institute, Ignatius #85, Maria served in many offices including that of President. She was also active in fundraising efforts on behalf of Notre Dame High School. Her works were kindness, her deeds were love.
With an undaunted love of life, Maria was always on the go. She loved travelling, attending concerts and Broadway shows, going to the movies, playing Bunco and reading romance novels. Maria enjoyed gambling too and was invariably lucky whenever a casino visit could be added to the itinerary. She became an avid card maker, well known for her beautiful greeting cards and party favors. She had a wide circle of friends who shared these activities with her and will surely miss her as much as her family. She touched everyone with special love and kindness.
She had very close relationships with her nieces and nephews, and their children too. She was always generous with her time and love and stayed in constant contact via social media with everyone, near and far. Family came ?rst, and she was always there to celebrate showers, weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and retirements whenever she could. Happiness was her gift to all.
Maria is survived by her siblings: Ben (Karla), Ralph (Susan), John (Ayda), Martha and Ruth (Charlotte) Lopez and Frances (Irene) Ingraham along with a wealth of extended family. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. May the soul of our faithful departed through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020