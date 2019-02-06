|
Maria Reyes Banuelos
Monticello, MN - Maria Banuelos took her last breath on Sunday, January 27, 2019 while surrounded by her family at the Care Center in Monticello, MN. Maria was a very loving wife, Mother and Grandmother. She was the light that everyone went to for warmth and guidance. She was dedicated to making everyone feel at home and to make sure everyone was fed.
She is survived by her children; Luis A. (Lupe) Jose M (Terri), Juan R. (Belen), Gustavo, Mike A. (Nikki), Norma A. (Marcus, Debbie (Brian); and her many grandchildren. May you follow the light Maria "Ama", we know Jose "Apa", Juanita "Abuelita" and your grandson, Anthony will be there walking side by side with you.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm at Woodyard Funeral Home, Soledad. Rosary services will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 7 pm at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Gonzales. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 9, 2018 at 10 am at St. Theodore Catholic Church, followed with burial at the Gonzales Cemetery District.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 6, 2019