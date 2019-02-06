Services
WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME - Soledad
395 East Street
Soledad, CA 93960
831-678-9100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME - Soledad
395 East Street
Soledad, CA 93960
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Theodore Catholic Church
Gonzales, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theodore Catholic Church
Gonzales, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Gonzales Cemetery District
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Banuelos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Reyes Banuelos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Reyes Banuelos Obituary
Maria Reyes Banuelos

Monticello, MN - Maria Banuelos took her last breath on Sunday, January 27, 2019 while surrounded by her family at the Care Center in Monticello, MN. Maria was a very loving wife, Mother and Grandmother. She was the light that everyone went to for warmth and guidance. She was dedicated to making everyone feel at home and to make sure everyone was fed.

She is survived by her children; Luis A. (Lupe) Jose M (Terri), Juan R. (Belen), Gustavo, Mike A. (Nikki), Norma A. (Marcus, Debbie (Brian); and her many grandchildren. May you follow the light Maria "Ama", we know Jose "Apa", Juanita "Abuelita" and your grandson, Anthony will be there walking side by side with you.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm at Woodyard Funeral Home, Soledad. Rosary services will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 7 pm at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Gonzales. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 9, 2018 at 10 am at St. Theodore Catholic Church, followed with burial at the Gonzales Cemetery District.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.