Maria Yolisma Ojeda
Gonzales - MARIA YOLISMA OJEDA - OCTOBER 1949 - MARCH 2019
Maria Yolisma Ojeda was born in October 1949 to Juan and Aurelia Ojeda. For her first 12 years Yolisma was a Texas girl. In 1961, the family moved to Gonzales, CA.
The oldest of seven children, Yolisma was the first to go to college. She attended and graduated Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and accomplished her life-long dream of being a teacher. Throughout her 34 years as a teacher at Speckels Elementary School, she touched many minds and hearts.
Yolisma enjoyed cross-stitching, gardening, listening to doo-wop music, and watching mystery and crime shows. She loved cuddling the babies in the family. She had a generous spirit and contributed towards many causes, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
She will forever remain a beloved sister and tía.
Yolisma is survived by her siblings Graciela, Juan, Alicia, Jim and Ofelia; many nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Aurora.
Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, March 28 at 1pm at Healey Mortuary in Salinas, with a Rosary starting at 7pm. Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 29 at 10am at St. Theodore Church in Gonzales. Burial to follow at the Gonzales Cemetery.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 27, 2019