Mariana J. Jurado
Salinas - Mariana was a very wonderful human being, she was a animal lover and supported her local SPCA. Mariana enjoyed life to the fullest, she had the opportunity to travel to ten countries and three continents. Seeing the wonderful things this world had to offer her. Mariana was a person, strong with courage, against an injustice and a great love for life. Mariana lived a great life along with her husband. It was always memorable when I would see the love that was shown between the both of them, I knew they were meant for each other. When Mariana, Luis, Danny and I got together for double dates it would be the most memorable time together. She was always making us smile but her smile was the best one. I remember when we became best friends in middle school it was the best decision we both made because we did ask each other to be best friends. Mariana has the kindest heart and was always there for me as I was for her. The memories will always remind me of her gracious and kind spirit. Thank you mommy Gabby and Marino for raising an amazing beautiful daughter and for caring for me. Thank you to everyone that has been there for her family and husband through this time. Thank you to everyone that cared about her as much as we did. Mariana and my godchild did not deserve this. I love her very much and she will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held for Mariana on Saturday Nov. 23rd from 3- 9pm and Sunday Nov. 24th from 1-9pm with a Rosary both days at 7pm at Healey Mortuary Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, Nov. 25th at Christ the King Catholic Church beginning at 10am.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019