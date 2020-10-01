Marianne Reyes
Salinas - Marianne Reyes, 88, a long-time resident of Salinas, died Tuesday, 22 September 2020, at the Aegis Assisted Living Community in Carmichael after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Marianne was born on January 4, 1932, in Forchheim, Germany. The daughter of Michael Bauer and Margareta Wolf, she met and married an American career soldier—the late Sergeant Major Roy Cuaron Reyes of Dona Ana, New Mexico—in April 1954. They were happily married for 63 years, raising three children and doting over two grandchildren.
Marianne and her family settled in Salinas after many years of moving from place to place during her husband's military career. When her husband was transferred to Fort Ord in 1967, she immediately fell in love with California, telling him: "That's it. We aren't moving anywhere else!" She and her husband then bought their first and only home in 1969 on the northern outskirts of Salinas, and lived there happily for almost 50 years.
An amazing cook, in 1977 Marianne opened the Little Bavaria restaurant, in Toro Park, on the south side of Salinas. Her restaurant specialized in Bavarian-German cuisine and was featured in several articles written for local newspapers, including the Salinas Californian. It was a favorite destination for German language students at the Defense Language Institute, who were encouraged by their instructors to speak only German while at the restaurant. Marianne's restaurant was a warm and friendly place where patrons could enjoy a pleasant meal accompanied by traditional German accordion music, and also, on occasions such as Oktoberfest and "Fasching," a good party. Marianne's charm, wit, and energy were the spark that made the place special and kept the place hopping for 18 delightful years.
Marianne was a travel enthusiast who, with her outgoing and pleasant personality, easily made new friends wherever she went. She and her husband went on several memorable cruises, including a river cruise from Moscow to Leningrad during the Soviet era, and a Mediterranean cruise that featured stops in Greece, Turkey, and Italy. In 1985 she and her husband rented a passenger van and, with their adult children, embarked on an adventurous whirlwind driving tour of Germany, France, and Italy. After her husband retired, they bought a customized van and drove it all over the United States, visiting many National Parks and stopping to say hello to friends and relatives along the way. Marianne and her husband built a summer home in Clearlake and enjoyed many extended vacations there over the years.
Marianne was a talented singer, dancer, musician, and aspiring poet. She was a member of the Madonna Del Sasso Catholic Church choir and a senior choir known as the "Senior Singers," performing in churches, assisted living facilities, and public venues throughout Salinas. She took up country and western line dancing with a group called the "Silver Steppers," performing throughout Salinas and at the Salinas Rodeo. She could also play the piano, accordion, and harmonica, and dabbled in poetry. One of her poems, titled "The Giant Feeling," was lauded by Trans-World Airlines and considered for publication in the company's Skyliner magazine; a second poem, called "To the Parents to Be," was published in Poetry: An American Heritage and the Monterey County Adult Poetic Recollections magazines.
Marianne was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be remembered with love by all who knew her. She is survived by two sons: Robert R. Reyes and his wife Mary Jane of Mason Neck, Virginia, and Michael A. Reyes and his wife Brenda of Sacramento; a son-in-law: Lt. Col. Kenneth Petersen, USMC Retired, of Salinas; and two grandchildren: Captain William M. Reyes, Army National Guard, and his wife Gelila, of Savannah, Georgia, and McKenna Petersen of Salinas. She is also survived by her sister Brigitte Plessner of Morrill, Maine, and her brother Josef Bauer of Munich, Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy C. Reyes, and her daughter, the late Rita Ann Petersen, both of Salinas, as well as her parents, a sister, and two brothers.
Marianne will be inurned at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Salinas, California; a ceremony and service will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 (https://act.alz.org
).
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
