Marie G. Torma (Valdez) (Villicana)



1945 - 2020



Marie G. Torma, age 75 has gone to be with our Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Albuquerque, N.M. She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Villicana; mother: Matilda Jaramillo Lucero; sister: Gloria Salas and brother: Johnny Herrera.



She is survived by her spouse, Robert Torma of Albuquerque N.M.; son: Arthur M. Valdez and wife Christine; daughter: Mary Imperial and husband Fidel of Albuquerque N.M.; stepson: Robert Torma Jr. and wife Juliet of Ceres Calif.; grandsons: Felix Herrera and Arthur M. Valdez Jr.; great-grandson: Jordan Herrera all of Albuquerque N.M.; sister: Carmen Olivas of Greeley Colorado; brothers: Larry Herrera and wife Esther of Albuquerque N.M., & Mike Herrera and wife Shirley of Mora N.M. also numerous half-siblings as well as many nieces and nephews.



Marie was born on July 12, 1945, in Las Vegas, N.M. She moved the family to Salinas, Calif. in 1966. For 15 years, she worked for Peter Paul candy factory before it closed in 1981. Afterward, she worked for Talbott tie factory before retiring in 1994. She and her husband Robert moved to Albuquerque, N.M. in 2002.



Burial of cremains will be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Date to be determined. Arrangements are entrusted to and are in the care of Riverside Mortuary, 225 San Mateo Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, N.M. (505) 764-9663.









