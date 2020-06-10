Marilyn McLoughlin
Marilyn was born to Joseph & Stella Gladysiewicz on December 7, 1945 in Oneida, New York. She graduated with honors from Oneida High School and went on to study at New York's Geneseo State College. Graduating "cum laude" in Education, she began her teaching career in Schenectady, New York. During her senior year, she met Arthur McLoughlin, a Field Representative for the New York State Teacher's Association. Eight months after her college graduation, Marilyn & Arthur were married and recently celebrated their fifty-first anniversary. After living in Schenectady, Syracuse, Frankfurt, Germany, and Rockville, Maryland, Arthur, Marilyn, and their two daughters, Samantha and Vanessa moved to Salinas, California in October of 1975. Marilyn continued her teaching career at the nearby Castroville Elementary School. After 37 years of service in the Castroville Community, Marilyn retired in December of 2015. She then served on the Monterey County Civil Grand Jury. Beginning in the mid-1980's, Marilyn became a Docent at the Elkhorn Slough National Estuary in Moss Landing. She truly enjoyed leading groups, especially children on discovery-filled trips through the preserve's wilderness trails. A strong advocate for Women's Rights and the plight of poor communities, Marilyn was generous in her support of organizations that were dedicated to these issues. Marilyn leaves behind her husband, Arthur, daughters Samantha VanRens (Robert) and Vanessa Kennedy (Michael), grandchildren Jordan Ryan, Aaron VanRens, Ethan and Jacob Kennedy, and siblings, Barbara Soohoo and John Gladysiewicz. Marilyn's remains will be scattered at some of her favorite places and with her mother in the Moss Landing Cemetery.
Although Marilyn loved gardening and native plants, please honor her legacy with a contribution in her name to one of the following recipients below:
Food Bank for Monterey: https://foodbankformontereycounty.org/donate/
Elkhorn Slough Foundation: https://www.elkhornslough.org/elkhorn-slough-foundation/give/
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.