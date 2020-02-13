Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Club at Crazy Horse Ranch
475 San Juan Grade Road
Salinas, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Lerda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario "Mike" Lerda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mario "Mike" Lerda Obituary
Mario "Mike" Lerda

Salinas - Mike Lerda,92 passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 a longtime resident of Salinas, he was born on May 13, 1927 in Fresno, California. Raised in the central valley, his family moved to the Salinas area when he was a young boy.

An altar boy and graduate of Sacred Heart parochial school, and a graduate of Salinas High School, he entered the U.S. Coast Guard and was honorably discharged after years of service.

Returning to Salinas, he began his working career as a butcher in Pacific Grove. Shortly thereafter he became engaged to his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Dorothy "Dot" Ottone. The two raised five children. After working several years in the banking industry, he transitioned to agricultural production and enjoyed working for Merrill Farms for forty-two years, many of them spent as a field superintendent with well-known expertise in asparagus and celery crops.

An active member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks, Italian Catholic Federation, Grower Shipper Association, and Joe Gheen Committee for the Salinas Rodeo. He became well known in the Salinas community for his abilities related to preparing BBQ and delicacies for large events and gatherings. An avid tennis player and golfer, he was a fixture at the Salinas Golf and Country Club for many years.

He was preceded in death by son, David Lerda.

He leaves behind Dorothy, with whom he recently celebrated an incredible seventy years of marriage, and their devoted and loving daughters, Kathy (Lerda) Peele, (Ken), Laurie Lerda-Plog, (Chuck), Leslie Lerda, and Julie (Lerda) Robertson (Jeff). He was graced in life by eight grandsons, each of whom he adored, Michael Leach, (Amber), Nicolas Peele, Christopher Caudill, (Tiffany), Ryan Caudill, Brett Robertson, (Valerie), Matthew Robertson, (Kristin), Alex Lerda-Plog, (Britta), and Andrew Lerda- Plog, as well as three great-grandsons, Aiden Leach, Jaxxon Peele, and Sawyer Caudill. He also leaves behind his sister, Frances Mazzei, many nieces and nephews, and many extended family members from both the Lerda and Ottone lineages.

He will be missed by not only the entire family, but by the community he touched on a daily basis for many decades.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Club at Crazy Horse Ranch at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 21st, 2020 , located at 475 San Juan Grade Road in Salinas, CA. 93906.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -