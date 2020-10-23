1/1
Mark Arthur Schmidt
Mark Arthur Schmidt

Our Warrior Has Gone Home

Mark Arthur Schmidt

December 11, 1952 - September 21, 2020

After fifteen months of courageously battling a brain tumor, Mark is at rest with his Savior. Born in Salinas, California to Joanne and Carroll Schmidt, Mark leaves behind his wife, Sally; his son, Ryan Schmidt; his daughter, Sondra Schmidt and his grandson, Jake Daniel Schmidt; his siblings, Eric Schmidt and Kris Kremkow; extended family and many friends. His son, Mark Tyler Schmidt, preceded him in death in 2012.

Mark loved God, his family, the Salinas Rodeo and his clients. He especially loved his grandson, Jake.

He ran the good race, fought the good fight and never complained. He was always optimistic and trusted God's plan.

Thank you to all who cared for our family during Mark's final days. We will never forget you.

For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son that who believes in Him shall never perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16.

Love always, Sally and Jake




Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
