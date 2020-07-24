Marlys Pauline Thane Maher



Sunrise: October 26, 1928



Sunset: July 21, 2020



Marlys was born in Lordsburg, New Mexico to Andrew and Florence Thane. She shared her birthday with her sister, Joann, born in 1931. Her father held many jobs, including Chief Engineer in the Merchant Marine/Navy in WW2; her mother was a schoolteacher. (They originated in N. Dakota, where their parents settled to farm when they immigrated from Germany.)



Marlys excelled in high school (El Monte, CA) receiving national honors in scientific studies and competed in a team chemistry competition. One of her proudest moments was when she played violin with the L.A. Symphony. Marlys graduated from U.C. Berkeley where she met and married Delbert Scott Maher. They had three children: Eric, Stephen and Karen. She completed her master's degree in Library Science at University of Washington (against all odds).



Marlys was best known for her passion for libraries. She served as the director of the library at Hartnell College and Library Commissioner. She was actively involved with Friends of the Salinas Public Libraries. In addition, Marlys and other dedicated volunteers "worked tirelessly on the preliminary formation and planning stages of the new charitable organization," when Monterey County Free Libraries was founded.



Marlys spearheaded many improvement projects. She loved Salinas libraries, and was instrumental in the creation of the digital arts lab and homework center, and in the issuance of library cards to all students in Salinas schools. Once she recycled cans then used her earnings to donate the popcorn popper at Cesar Chavez Library (to help kids and the environment). She didn't want the kids to go without a snack or a book. Marlys was quoted in FreeRange Librarian as saying, "We can live with the potholes. We can't live with ignorance and we can't live with gangs."



Since she moved here in 1974, Marlys was always involved in political activism and deeply committed to improving Salinas. She worked closely with many political leaders, including Salinas Mayors Anna Caballero, Dennis Donahue and Joe Gunter. In 2007, Mayor Dennis Donahue thanked her for "her passionate advocacy and exemplary efforts on behalf of Salinas' residents." She used her voice to speak out about many issues, from passing Measure V sales tax and keeping the libraries from closure, to her hands-on involvement in all aspects of city management.



Marlys never missed city council meetings and was known to use her two minutes of public comment time well. In 2011, City Councilman Steve McShane thanked her for "her tireless service to the City of Salinas and the entire community." She represented the city on the Transportation Agency for Monterey County Citizens' Advisory Committee. Some of her other local volunteering included: Salinas Bicycling/Pedestrian Committee, Sustainable Salinas and Salinas Recycling Committee. She was active in the League of Women Voters and assisted as needed, including precinct walking for political causes.



Marlys left her children with fond memories of a great childhood, filled with explorations of books and libraries and adventures discovering the outdoor world. Marlys is survived by two children, Steve Maher and Karen Cameron, and her grandchildren, Trevor Maher and Antoine Cameron.



Marlys died peacefully in her sleep. The family expresses thanks to Sunrise Villa and Hospice for their love and professional care. A memorial service in her honor will be held in the near future, hopefully at Salinas Public Library which meant so much to her.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store