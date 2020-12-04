Martha Ann Nail



Martha Ann Nail (Ann), 92, passed away at home, surrounded by family, November 18, 2020. She was born November 20, 1927, in Monterey, California to Walter William and Mary Elizabeth Jefferson.



Ann was raised in Salinas and graduated from Salinas High School. In 1957 she married Donald Nail Sr and together, raised four children. She was a loyal member and past matron of The Order of the Eastern Star, in Pioche, Nevada.



In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Donald and her brother, Martin Jefferson and son-in-law, Steven Banta. Ann is survived by her four children, Neila Jeworski (Ted) of Prundale, Marilyn Banta of Paso Robles, Linda Bartolo (Hank) of Wilmington, Delaware and Donald Nail Jr (Barbara) of Henderson, Nevada. Along with her children, Ann has ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren whom she adored.



A graveside service of remembrance will be held at 11a.m. Wednesday, December 9th at the Paso Robles Cemetery at 45 Nacimiento Lake Dr in Paso Robles. Those who wish to remember Ann in a special way may donate, in lieu of flowers, to any cancer or heart foundation in Ann's name.



Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring St in Paso Robles, Ca. (805) 238-4383.









