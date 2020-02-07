|
|
Martin Vasquez
Soledad - Martin Vasquez, 87, passed away surrounded by family, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Martin was born October 8, 1932 in San Diego de Alejandria, Jalisco, Mexico. He lived in Soledad for over 65 years and worked as an agricultural field foreman for Merit Packing, local vineyard, and as a truck driver for Vasquez Bros.
Martin was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Vasquez; brother, Bernie Vasquez Sr; sister, Teresa Martinez; and parents, Marcos and Paulina Robledo Vasquez. He is survived by siblings, Beatrice Mora of Soledad, Esperanza (Humberto) Villarreal of Texas, Tony Vasquez of Soledad, Maria "Cuca" (Blaz) Garcia; children, Liz Vasquez, Perfecto Vasquez, David (Esther) Vasquez, Anita (Eddie) Esteban, Fermin (Maria) Vasquez, Albert Vasquez and Philip Vasquez; eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 9 to 10 am at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church, 235 Main St, Soledad, followed with rosary at 9:30 and Funeral Mass at 10 am. Burial will take place at the Soledad Cemetery District.
Arrangements by Woodyard Funeral Home, Soledad, CA 831-678-9100 WoodyardFuneralHome.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020