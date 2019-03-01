|
Marvin Bassetti
- - Marvin Bassetti, 66, passed away following a lengthy battle with ALS on February 22, 2019. He was born and raised in Soledad as the eldest child of Alfred and Anita Bassetti. He graduated from Gonzales High School and Cal Poly State University. He married his high school sweetheart Lynn Pisoni and farmed in the Salinas Valley until retiring to Florida. There he enjoyed kayaking, fishing, beach combing, bicycling and old western reruns. Marvin was preceded in death by his wife Lynn and his father Alfred .
He is survived by his mother Anita Bassetti of Soledad, children Sara Bassetti of Galt, Jason Bassetti of Redwood City, grandchildren Zachary Bamberger, of Soledad and Alex Bassetti, of Galt, sisters Janice Miller (Donald), Diane Bassetti-Schmidt (Thomas) of Salinas and brother Mark Bassetti (Twila) of Jensen Beach, Florida.
Marvin will be missed by family and friends, especially his famous one-liners that kept us always on our toes. He was lovingly cared for by his brother and sister-in-law Mark and Twila Bassetti and caregivers
Denise Walker and Joan Thompson. Marvin fought courageously and was ingenious at adapting his environment to remain independent as long as possible. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to ALS Association, Fl Chapter, www.ALSAFL.org, 3242 Parkside Center Circle, Tampa, Fl 33619 or Treasure Coast Hospice, www.TreasureHealth.org, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 1, 2019