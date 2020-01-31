|
Mary "Louise" (Allen) Derichsweiler
Salinas - Mary "Louise" Derichsweiler, 68, passed away on Saturday, January, 25, 2020 after a battle with AML.
Louise had been a lifelong resident of Salinas born on May 27, 1951. Louise attended Madonna Del Sasso Elementary and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1969. She went on to attend Heald Business College where she graduated in 1970.
Louise had many careers throughout her life. She was an independent candle consultant, retail clothing store owner, administration for the Boy Scouts of America, vet assistant and dog groomer. Her love for all animals showed as she was always rescuing animals and bringing them home. She also enjoyed being a second mom to numerous friends of her kids as they were growing up.
In her spare time, Louise volunteered at Madonna Del Sasso Elementary School several days a week and was active in Girl Scouts, both as a participant in her youth and a leader while her daughter was growing up.
Louise was preceded in death by her brother, Oscar and daughter, Serrina.
Louise is survived by her husband of 38 years John; her two sons, Michael (Tara) Voss, Josh (Janine) Derichsweiler; brother, Fred; and seven grandchildren, Miranda, Rhyan, Madison, Nathan, Jacob, Emma and Gwen.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA in Louise's name.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020