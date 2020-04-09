|
Mary Elizabeth (Maribeth) Lambert
Salinas - Mary Elizabeth (Maribeth) Lambert (nee Northoff) peacefully passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 92. Originally from Chicago, Maribeth graduated from Saint Xavier University's Mercy School of Nursing in 1949. After working for a time as a registered nurse in Chicago and New York, she traveled and performed with the "Holiday on Ice" ice skating show from 1953-1955. In 1955, Maribeth found herself in Los Angeles where she met her husband Leonide "Leo" Lambert at the "Bachelor and Bachelorettes Square Dance Club". They were married for 64 years and raised 5 children. Leo and Maribeth were residents of Prunedale, CA for 49 years. As her family grew, Maribeth worked as a Teacher's Aide for several years at Echo Valley Grammar School in Prunedale and later went back to nursing at Natividad Hospital in Salinas. She was a devoted Catholic and member of both Madonna Del Sasso and Our Lady of Refuge churches. Maribeth was an active member in the Catholic Daughters of America and the Secular Franciscan organizations.
Maribeth is survived by her husband, Leo and her children: Roselyn Lambert, Leo Lambert and wife, Mary (nee Musselman) of Salinas, CA, Antoinette Fuchs (nee Lambert) and husband, Grant of Conroe, TX, Bernadette Lambert of Alameda, CA and Leonilda (Nilda) Lambert of Salinas, CA . Maribeth has 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her sister, Rosalie Northoff Gutierrez and her father Nicholas Joseph Northoff.
Visitation and respects can be paid on April 14, 2020 from 9:00am-11:00 am at Struve & Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 W. San Luis St, Salinas, CA.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020