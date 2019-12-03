|
|
Mary Louise Coursey
Salinas - Mary Louise Coursey passed away peacefully on Saturday 11/30/2019. Louise was not famous; except at Windsor Gardens Nursing home where she reigned as "queen" for over 20 years. Louise was not powerful; but she was strong-as all Coursey women are. Louise was not rich in the traditional sense of the word. But if wealth were measured by the amount of love and joy that a person spread, then "Doojie" was the richest person in the world. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, James and Pauline Coursey, her brother, Albert Coursey, and her sisters, Annie Coursey, Bobbie Coursey and Bettye Buckmaster. She is survived by her brothers, James, Calvin and Robert Coursey, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will take place for Mary on Thursday, December 5th at 11am at Fresno Memorial Gardens, 175 S Cornelia Ave, Fresno, CA 93706. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019