Mary Louise Dennis-Strathmeyer
Salinas - It is with great sadness to announce that Mary Louise Dennis-Strathmeyer of Salinas CA passed away on September 8, 2019 at the age of 72 after a brave fight with cancer. She was an incredible mom, teacher, and friend, and will be sorely missed. She was born June 19th, 1947 to Raymond and Catherine Bordoni of Vallejo CA. She graduated from St. Vincent Ferrer High School, Dominican College of San Rafael with a Bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies, and received her teaching credential from UC-Davis. She taught in various school districts in the Salinas Valley area for over forty years. She loved to read, travel, take long walks, and dote on her grandchildren. One of her proudest accomplishments was visiting all 50 states.
She is survived by sons, Jeffrey (Roleen), and Christopher (Marisa), brother, James Bordoni, former spouse Jeffrey Dennis-Strathmeyer Sr., and three grandchildren Sophia, Emmy, and Josh.
A Rosary will be held at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901 Thursday September 19th, 2019 at 6:00pm.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, CA. 93901 at 9:30am on Friday September 20th, 2019.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael (1520 Grand Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901) or the Steinbeck House in Salinas (132 Central Ave. Salinas CA 93901) where Mary Lou volunteered for many years.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 14, 2019