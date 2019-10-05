Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1 Railroad Avenue
Spreckels, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise (Blohm) Waters


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise (Blohm) Waters Obituary
Mary Louise (Blohm) Waters

Salinas - Mary Louise (Blohm) Waters, a long-time resident of Salinas, died September the 29th of 2019 at her home in Salinas.

Born in 1936 in Salinas, Mary spent the majority of her life living in the Salinas Valley. For the past 48 years, Mary has been the owner/operator of the Achates Security company in Salinas.

Mary loved traveling, socializing, and entertaining friends and family. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed sharing family stories. Everyone was welcome in her home.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Agnes Blohm (Elkhorn/Castroville area), her sisters Patricia Preston (Houston, Tx.) and Elizabeth Saenz (Pleasant Hills, Ca.). She is survived by her sister Claire Blohm (Arthur Schweitzer), (San Carlos, Ca.) and her brother Joseph Blohm (Donna), (Clovis, Ca.), her daughter Kathy Iliff (Ralph), (Chualar, Ca.) and Jeff Waters (Kristin), (Salinas, Ca.). Mary had 5 grandchildren; Ashley & Sean lliff, Daerius, Lief & Maija Waters. She had one great-grandchild Finnick lliff, and 6 nieces and 1 nephew. She was also survived by her best friend and companion Carol Lamont.

Memorial Mass will be held 11:00a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1 Railroad Avenue, Spreckels, CA. 93962.

Memorial gifts may be made to or SPCA of Monterey County.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now