|
|
Mary Louise (Blohm) Waters
Salinas - Mary Louise (Blohm) Waters, a long-time resident of Salinas, died September the 29th of 2019 at her home in Salinas.
Born in 1936 in Salinas, Mary spent the majority of her life living in the Salinas Valley. For the past 48 years, Mary has been the owner/operator of the Achates Security company in Salinas.
Mary loved traveling, socializing, and entertaining friends and family. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed sharing family stories. Everyone was welcome in her home.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Agnes Blohm (Elkhorn/Castroville area), her sisters Patricia Preston (Houston, Tx.) and Elizabeth Saenz (Pleasant Hills, Ca.). She is survived by her sister Claire Blohm (Arthur Schweitzer), (San Carlos, Ca.) and her brother Joseph Blohm (Donna), (Clovis, Ca.), her daughter Kathy Iliff (Ralph), (Chualar, Ca.) and Jeff Waters (Kristin), (Salinas, Ca.). Mary had 5 grandchildren; Ashley & Sean lliff, Daerius, Lief & Maija Waters. She had one great-grandchild Finnick lliff, and 6 nieces and 1 nephew. She was also survived by her best friend and companion Carol Lamont.
Memorial Mass will be held 11:00a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1 Railroad Avenue, Spreckels, CA. 93962.
Memorial gifts may be made to or SPCA of Monterey County.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Oct. 5, 2019