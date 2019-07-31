|
|
Mathew Martin Alvarado
Salinas - Mathew "Matt" Alvarado died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 17, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born May 14, 1935 in Salinas and grew up as a proud Santa Rita Indian. He was known to many as "Littleman," a nickname that stuck after he fought off pneumonia as a newborn. Matt graduated from Salinas High School in 1954 and went to Hartnell College where he joined Pi Delta Kappa. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie Wright Alvarado - together they raised three daughters, Denise, Deborah and Donna.
Matt worked as a cement truck driver for Graniterock for 25 years. He was a wrestling standout at Salinas High School winning the league championship twice, once at 145 pounds and once at 154 pounds. He loved the sport so much that he started the Salinas Valley Freestyle Wrestling Club in 1981. Over the course of 40 years, he coached, refereed and mentored young men to love the brotherhood of wrestling just as much as he did. His contributions to wrestling will be remembered by many and passed on to generations to come. Matt was inducted in the California Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2010 for his lifetime of service and has been honored with a tournament in his own name, "The Matt Alvarado Invitational." He once said, "I'd like people to remember me as a person who loved sports and the sport of wrestling and who helped develop young men into good community citizens."
Matt's love for sports continued through his role as Papa. It didn't matter when, where, or what sport his grandchildren played, Matt was there cheering them on with his trademark whistle. Papa Matt would be at every Friday night football game, in the baseball stands, traveling to Cooperstown, Omaha, Florida, or wherever they needed him to be. He also loved to fish with his sister and nephews and would go fishing any chance he got, even though he always got sea sick! Matt will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and the love he shared with all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Sarah and Charlie Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Wright Alvarado; daughters, Denise (David) Flores, Deborah (Gilbert) Ruiz, Donna (Edward) Villarreal; grandchildren, Jennifer Flores, Jessica (Victor) Lopez, Gabriel (Francesca) Ruiz, Abraham Ruiz, Andrew Villarreal, Sarah Villarreal, David Villarreal; great-grandchildren, Zachary Flores, Brayden Ruiz, Trevi Lopez; and his sister, Del Diaz.
A celebration of life will take place August 4th, 2-5 PM at the Salinas Storm House, 185 Maryal Dr, Salinas, CA 93906. All are welcome to share memories of our beloved Papa and friend.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a local wrestling team or player in Matt's name.
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 31, 2019