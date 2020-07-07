Matias H. BanezSalinas - Matias Halican Banez was born on October 25, 1934, in Ilocos Sur, Philippines. He immigrated into the United States in 1994 with his wife, Lucia Haboc Banez, and worked for over a decade before retiring and settling at his final home in Salinas, California. He was a farmer for much of his life and he enjoyed the simple life. He peacefully passed away in his sleep at 5:15 pm on June 30, 2020. He was survived by his wife, 6 children, 16 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.Viewing will take place Sunday, July 12th from 1-9pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Healey Mortuary Chapel. A funeral service will be Monday July 13th at 10 am also at Healey Mortuary Chapel followed by burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.