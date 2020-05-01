|
Matilde "Tillie" Dominguez
Salinas - Matilde Dominguez, 89, also known as Mama, Grandma, Tillie, and affectionally known as Mama "T", passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born in Calexico, Ca. in 1931. She worked at Natividad Medical Center Dietary Dept., for many years until retirement. She loved her job, her co- workers, and was proud to work at NMC.
Mama "T" is loved by her family, and countless friends. Her memory will carry on in the hearts of her husband Adolpho; her children: Lola (Danny) Rocha, Anna (Manuel) Horta, Gilbert (Romelia) Mollindo, Benny (Maeline) Dominguez, Gloria De La Cruz, Alex Dominguez, 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Mama "T" was always loving and playful and brought joy to all she met. She would ask her grandchildren, "How much do you love me?" just to hear their playful response. "We love you 5 cents" or "We love you beyond the stars and heavens Mama "T" and We always will."
Mama" T", a devoted Catholic, loved to pray her rosary though out the day and night for her family, friends and for the whole world. In lieu of flowers, the family asks a Rosary to be prayed in her loving memory.
Visitation (limited) will be held at the Healey Mortuary Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 1 - 9 PM.
Celebration of the Funeral Mass for her family will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday.
Burial will follow at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Salinas
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 1 to May 2, 2020