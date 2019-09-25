Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Compass Church - Padre Campus
830 Padre Drive
Salinas, CA
Melba Jean Buckner


1939 - 2019
Melba Jean Buckner Obituary
Melba Jean Buckner

Salinas - Melba Jean Buckner, 80, of Salinas, passed peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019.

Born in Clarita, OK, July 9, 1939 to William and Audie Chambers, she moved to Salinas when she was a young girl and graduated from Salinas High School in 1957.

Melba was married to the love of her life, Chris for 58 years. Residing in Salinas she raised 3 children, Jeff, Rhonda, and Lori. She dedicated 43 years to Natividad Medical Center, and together with her husband owned and operated Yamaha of Salinas for 36 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chris, her parents, William and Audie Chambers and brothers, Francis and Donny.

She is survived by her children, Jeff (Roxanne) Buckner of Salinas, Rhonda (Dale) Wallace of Salinas and Lori Bush of King City; as well as her grandchildren, Andria (Rob) James, Travis (Valeria) Wallace, Lindsay (Ellie) Almond, Melisa (Justin) Roberts, Jennifer Buckner, Michelle (Jake) Carlton, Corey (Cole) Hudson and Shelby (Cody) Hood; 14 great grandchildren; her brother Bill Chambers of Oklahoma, and numerous family and friends

Visitation will be held Wednesday September 25, 2019 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at Struve and Laporte Funeral Home, 41 W. San Luis St. Salinas, CA 93901.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 1:00pm, at Compass Church - Padre Campus, 830 Padre Drive, Salinas, Ca. 93901.

Memorial donations may be made to the online by going to https://www.alz.org.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 25, 2019
