Melba Marie (Antrim) Phillips
Harmony - Melba Marie Phillips (Antrim), 90, of Harmony, passed away at her home on September 11, 2019.
Melba was born June 21, 1929 in Bismarck, North Dakota, a daughter to the late Paul Wesley Antrim and Beulah Bly Boren Antrim. She attended schools in Salinas, California and was a high school graduate. In 1949, she married her husband James Henry Phillips. Melba was preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband James, her daughter Laurie Lynn Phillips, her brothers Dale and Roscoe and her sister Paulette.
In life, Melba worked as a special education specialist. She attended the Hillsdale United Methodist Church in Advance. In her leisure time, she loved riding her bike, gardening, roller blading and going on walks. Melba is survived by her loving family, including her daughter Rhonda Horn, sister Jerrilynn Pedroza (Michael), seven grandchildren; Jennifer, Daniel, Corey, Cristy, Vincent, Thomas and Amber, seventeen great-grandchildren; Justin, Jarrett, Colby, Blake, Baylee, Bristol, Hunter, Hayden, Ryder, Anthony, Alexis, Averie, Victor, Thomas, Dominic, Karlee and Kaylee.
No funeral services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Hospice or to the SPCA. Davie Funeral Service is honored to serve the family. Condolences may be left online at www.daviefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 18, 2019