Melinda Messner-Rios
Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to many, Melinda Messner-Rios, 68, died peacefully in her sleep on June 7, 2019, in her home.
Born and raised in Salinas, Melinda graduated from Salinas High School and attended Hartnell College. There, she met and married her lifelong love, Willy Rios. She considered raising two strong and kind daughters, Jennifer and Samantha, to be her most important achievement.
For many years, Melinda's primary employment was in two different Salinas bagels shops. This was more than a job for her: she reveled being in touch daily with scores of people to whom she conveyed her characteristic warmth and friendly support. In retirement, Melinda volunteered at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital, and cheered with Willy for the Oakland A's, Raiders, and both the Cal and Stanford baseball teams.
In recent years, Melinda contributed to a vibrant Facebook community. There, she conveyed her love for dogs and her passion for progressive politics. But the heart and center of her Facebook presence was her daily projection of peace and love into the world, punctuated with her daily motto: "Please be kind."
Melinda Messner-Rios was predeceased by her parents, Russell J. Messner, Jr. and Anita Messner-Voth, her sister Terry Messner, and her beloved dog, Maya.
She is survived by her husband, Willy Rios, daughters, Jennifer Rios and Samantha Rios, grandson Elliot Burns, brother, Mike Messner (Pierrette), four nephews, and four grand-nieces.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Donations in her memory can be made to Everytown For Gun Safety, https://everytown.org.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 19, 2019