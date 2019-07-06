|
|
Michael Andrew Benedetti
Monterey and Salinas - Michael Benedetti, a long time resident of Salinas and Monterey passed away peacefully with his family by his side June 24, 2019 at the age of 65.
Michael was born on January 27, 1954 in Salinas, Ca, to Don & Nadine Benedetti. He was raised in Salinas and graduated from Salinas High School in 1972. He became a father to twin daughters, Laurel and Coby, and a son, Brent. His children were his greatest accomplishment in life. He often told them how proud he was of them.
He touched many lives through the various types of work he performed. Working for Suicide Prevention, he discovered his love for counseling people. From there, he worked at San Benito High School as a drug & crisis counselor. Following his passion of helping people, he became the Director of Resource & Community Services of Hospice of the Central Coast. Michael also had an affection for collecting antiques. Over his lifetime he owned two antique shops, most recently in Hanford, Ca. His most recent career was with Alliance Imaging as an account executive.
He is survived by his children, Laurel (Jason) Black of Salinas, Coby (Rick) Parker of Prunedale, Brent (John) Benedetti of Sherman Oaks, and his beloved grandchildren, Hayden, Kade, Rhett, Ava, Kylee, and Mason, Parent's, Don and Nadine Benedetti of Salinas, brother, Ron Benedetti of Salinas, sister, Donna Benedetti of Salinas, his longtime partner Phil Irey of Monterey and pets Greyson, Lotus, and Makai, as well as a multitude of extended family & friends.
Michael lived and loved with passion. He always looked forward to spending the holidays with his grandchildren, family dinners, visiting parts of Mexico, and making memories traveling with Phil in their motor home.
He touched everyone's life he met, whether it was through his counseling, compassion, advice or humor. He holds a special place in many hearts
We'd like to thank his physicians and all of the nurses from Salinas VNA Hospice for the wonderful care they gave.
Celebration of life will be held Saturday August 3, 2019. If interested in attending please email the names and number of attendees to [email protected] for details.
In lieu of flowers we ask donations be made in Michael's memory to Salinas VNA hospice or to seventeenstrong.org
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 6, 2019