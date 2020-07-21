Michael George Nichols



Salinas - Michael George Nichols, 70, of Salinas, passed away Friday, July 17th, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.



Michael was born December 15th, 1949, in San Francisco, California, the son of the late David and Arline Nichols. He was the youngest of three siblings. On December 17th, 1977 he married Maria Nichols.



Survivors: Wife, Maria; Children, Esmeralda, James, Robert, David, Brenda, and Michael Jr.; Grandchildren, Edgar, Andrea, Viviana, Andrew, David, Makayla, Ava, Jordan, Rudy, Emma, and Lincoln.



He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Arline Nichols; siblings David and Rita; and his son, Andrew.



Funeral Services: Services will be held at Healey Mortuary in Salinas, Ca on Wednesday July 22nd, 2020. Viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and the Rosary from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass will be held on Thursday July 23rd, 2020 at 1:00 a.m.









