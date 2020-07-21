1/1
Michael George Nichols
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael George Nichols

Salinas - Michael George Nichols, 70, of Salinas, passed away Friday, July 17th, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Michael was born December 15th, 1949, in San Francisco, California, the son of the late David and Arline Nichols. He was the youngest of three siblings. On December 17th, 1977 he married Maria Nichols.

Survivors: Wife, Maria; Children, Esmeralda, James, Robert, David, Brenda, and Michael Jr.; Grandchildren, Edgar, Andrea, Viviana, Andrew, David, Makayla, Ava, Jordan, Rudy, Emma, and Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Arline Nichols; siblings David and Rita; and his son, Andrew.

Funeral Services: Services will be held at Healey Mortuary in Salinas, Ca on Wednesday July 22nd, 2020. Viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and the Rosary from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass will be held on Thursday July 23rd, 2020 at 1:00 a.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Viewing
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Rosary
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Healey Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved