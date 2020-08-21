Michael Maurice Komenda
Salinas - Michael Maurice Komenda beloved son, brother, dad, uncle and friend passed peacefully on August 20, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
Mike was born on January 16, 1961 in El Centro, California to Joseph and Betty Komenda. He graduated from Central Union High School and then attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where he studied Agriculture Business, accepted an internship, and started his 40-year career in the produce business where he met and made many of his closest friends.
Mike loved Barbequing for friends and family, and was often called the "grill master." He volunteered with friends to cook at many fundraisers around Monterey County.
Mike was committed to and loved his family, faith, country, work, and friendships. He was well known for his generosity and kindness to others.
Mike is proceeded in death by his father Joseph Komenda Sr., his mother Betty Komenda, and eldest brother Joseph Komenda Jr.
He is survived by his daughter Baillie Buhler, his siblings Rudy (Karen) Komenda, Julie (Steve) Elledge, Steven (Kelly) Komenda, Kathleen (Fernando) Cuen, sister - in - law Irene Komenda, brother - in - law William (Karen) Whitney Jr., mother - in - law Barbara Whitney, and many nieces and nephews,
The visitation will be 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
A funeral mass will be 9:30a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 on the lawn behind Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project
.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com