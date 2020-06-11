Michael Patrick "Buzz" Pierce
Michael "Buzz" Patrick Pierce

Salinas - Michael "Buzz" Patrick Pierce, 68, suddenly passed away from a heart attack on Monday, June 8, 2020 in Salinas, CA. He was born May 28, 1952 in Battle Creek, Michigan. His family moved to Salinas in 1963. He graduated from North Salinas High School in 1970.

Michael is survived by his sister Patti (Leroy) Bugg, his children Emily (Greg) Hurst of Lehi, UT, Ryan (Lana) Pierce of Sandy, UT, Erin (Brandon) Smith of Elk Ridge, UT and Brett (Marnie) Pierce of Meridian, ID. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Pierce, his mother Joyce Pierce, and his sister Ricki Lourentzos.

Buzz loved his family, sports, and making people laugh. He lived life to the fullest. He was always up for an adventure and lived by the saying, "work hard, play hard." He would never pass up a dessert or buffet. He helped many people and would do anything for a friend.

A viewing will be held at Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. 41 West San Luis Street Salinas, CA 93901.

Celebration of Life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 255 E. Alvin Drive Salinas, CA 93906 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
