Michael Phillip Classen
Salinas - Michael Phillip Classen, a lifelong native of Salinas, California, passed away at his home on July 27, 2020. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marilyn Classen, and his uncle, F. Robert Nunes.
Throughout his childhood, Michael enjoyed the competitive spirit of sports and collecting baseball cards. While attending high school at Palma, he excelled in academics and played on the baseball team. After 3 years of being cut from the basketball team, he made the varsity squad in his senior year, and eventually became a starting player. What he lacked in stature, he made up for in heart.
After graduating from Palma in 1973, Michael went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Santa Clara University. Shortly after his college graduation, Michael was diagnosed with a serious mental illness. After spending time in the Palo Alto area, he returned to Salinas where he continued to persevere in his recovery with the help of family, friends and community. Michael lived a peaceful, quiet life and found joy in discussing sports statistics, music trivia, spending Saturdays with his brother, eating ice cream, and visiting with the neighborhood dogs. Michael was an avid fan of the music of Hall and Oates throughout his adult life. For many years, Michael enjoyed the companionship of others at the OMNI Center in Salinas, and he took pride in mentoring peers and youth.
Michael had a positive outlook on life and enjoyed the start of each new day. His neighbors, friends and acquaintances have always spoken highly of his gentle ways and good spirit. He will be missed by many.
Michael is survived by his brother Douglas Classen, sister-in-law Laurie Classen, nephews Christian Classen and Greg Classen (Jill), Uncle Thomas Nunes Sr., and Aunt Pat Allen.
Memorial Mass will be held 9:30a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone St. Salinas, CA. 93901.
Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, Ca. 93907.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NAMI Monterey County (National Alliance on Mental Illness), PO BOX 1367, Salinas, CA 93902.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com