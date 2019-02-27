Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Michael R. McGarry Obituary
Michael R. McGarry

Salinas -

Michael R. McGarry, 76, longtime resident of Salinas, passed away on February 25, 2019 in Salinas. He was born on January 4, 1943 in Viroqua, Wisconsin. Michael was a former Marine who loved to laugh! His passions centered around his family and friends. He was a man of few words who was very respected. He enjoyed playing golf and listening to music. Michael was very loved and will be extremely missed!

Michael is survived by his wife, Elesia "Elly" McGarry, children, James Miles McGarry, Michael Ray McGarry Jr., Elizabeth McGarry, grandchildren, Justin McGarry, Benjamin McGarry, Alexa Cordy and Chelsea Woods, Christian Cordy an Nicolas McGarry, great-grandchildren, Viviana McGarry and Zander McGarry. Also surviving are sisters, Donna Getter, Carol (Gary) Deaver, Harriet Storer and Annabel McGarry, brother, Conrad (Karen) McGarry.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Beulah McGarry, and siblings, Larry McGarry, Shirley McGarry, Norman Getter and Ray Storer.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 4-7pm at Healey Mortuary 405 N. Sanborn Rd Salinas, CA 93905.

Funeral Service will take place on Friday, March 1, 2019 6pm at the Healey Mortuary Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to Healey Mortuary & Crematory/www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 27, 2019
