|
|
Michael Raymond Montoya
Salinas - Michael Raymond Montoya 53 of Salinas passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born November 8, 1965 in Salt Lake City UT.
Proudly served in the US Navy and Navy Reserve.
Employed by WestRock Fernandina Mill.
Beloved son, of Alfonso and Lorraine Lopez, Brother to Stephanie Rendon and Daniel Lopez
Preceded in death by: Manuel Gutierrez Jr, Viola Marie Downey, Alyssa Lopez, Raquel Lopez.
Visitation will be held 1:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901.
Rosary will be 7:00p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Mary's of the Nativity Church, 424 Towt Street, Salinas, CA. 93905
Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901. With Military Honors.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 12, 2019