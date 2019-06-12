Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Nativity Church
424 Towt Street
Salinas, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Montoya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Raymond Montoya


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Raymond Montoya Obituary
Michael Raymond Montoya

Salinas - Michael Raymond Montoya 53 of Salinas passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born November 8, 1965 in Salt Lake City UT.

Proudly served in the US Navy and Navy Reserve.

Employed by WestRock Fernandina Mill.

Beloved son, of Alfonso and Lorraine Lopez, Brother to Stephanie Rendon and Daniel Lopez

Preceded in death by: Manuel Gutierrez Jr, Viola Marie Downey, Alyssa Lopez, Raquel Lopez.

Visitation will be held 1:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901.

Rosary will be 7:00p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Mary's of the Nativity Church, 424 Towt Street, Salinas, CA. 93905

Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901. With Military Honors.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now