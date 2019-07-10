|
|
Michael (Mike) Reclusado
Salinas - Michael (Mike) Reclusado, 64, of Salinas, California, passed away unexpectedly on June 14th, 2019, at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital with his children at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfredo and Jeanette Reclusado, and brothers Richard Reclusado and Felipe Reclusado.
A lifelong resident of Salinas, Mike graduated from Salinas High class of 1973. He was a bright student who excelled in his studies, and lettered in varsity football. After a short term in the United States Air Force, (after being honorably discharged), he followed in his fathers footsteps working in various aspects of agriculture. Later Mike relocated briefly to the silicon valley to work in the tech industry. Over the years he had several careers until following his dream of becoming a full time commercial fisherman. He married in his early 20's and started his family soon after. Whether you knew him from his school years, his years as a young father or later in life, you will no doubt remember his warm smile, deep booming voice, and his contagious laugh. He had a big heart and a generous spirit, he loved to help people and was always ready to lend a hand when needed.
Mike is survived by his daughter Megan Reclusado, son Alex Reclusado, son Benny Reclusado, grandsons Zachary (9), Cooper (2) and Sebastian (1), brothers Steve and John Reclusado, sisters Kathy Reclusado and Lucia Boggiatto, and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Mike was a loving father, his pride in his children was only exceeded by his love for his grandchildren. His greatest joy in life was being a Papa. And while he only has 3 biological children, Mike was a father figure to many people. He touched the lives of so many during his lifetime.
Mike loved fishing, both professionally and in his free time. Whether in Monterey Bay or Mexico, on the beach or 50 miles off shore, as long as there was a fishing pole and water, Mike was at home.
Mike also loved to share his love for food and cooking. A self taught home chef, his culinary talents were legend among those who knew him and those who were lucky enough to enjoy his delectable creations.
A celebration of life, hosted by his children, will be held on Friday, July 12th, 2019 from 6:00PM to 10:00PM at The Monterey Beach House 285 Figueroa St. Monterey. A sunset gathering on the beach to say our farewells to a man that is greatly missed.
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 10, 2019