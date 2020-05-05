|
Michel L. McKibbin
Salinas - Michel McKibbin, 68, peacefully passed away at home on April 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He grew up in Salinas graduating from North Salinas High and Hartnell College then went on to receive a degree in Wildlife Biology from Humbolt State University.
After college, Michel returned to Salinas where he followed in his father's footsteps and became a Tile Contractor. He continued this work until illness forced him to retire in 2019.
In 1980 he married his high school sweetheart, Cindy, and together they spent the next 40 years raising two wonderful sons, going camping and fishing, traveling, walking on the beach, attending concerts, playing cards with friends, and riding the train to watch the SF Giants play baseball.
Always full of energy, Michel could be found in the kitchen trying a new recipe, in the garden hunting gophers, or in his workshop listening to music and making fishing lures.
He was loved by so many and will be missed.
He is survived by his wife Cindy, sons, Brandon and Zachary (Michelle), his mother, Charleene, sisters, Kathy Swain, Reenie (Rick) Jenkins, and Debbie (Wayne) Hopper, brother, Christopher, mother in law, Nancy Bryant, sister in law, Margie Bryant, and brother in law, Jeff (Tina) Bryant and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Patrick, his father in law, Ernest Bryant, brother in law, Jim Swain, nephew, Job McKibbin, and great niece Ashleigh Swain.
Donations can be made to VNA Hospice or the . A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 5 to May 9, 2020