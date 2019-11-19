|
Michelle Portlock
Salinas - Michelle S. Portlock, 75, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Salinas. Born in Monterey, CA March 29, 1944, Michelle lived in the Salinas area all her life. She worked in retail sales for over 50 years.
Michelle is survived by her daughter, Mellisa Blake & (Michael Perham), a sister, Candace Hinde, and her brother, Robin Lown. She also survived by a grandson, Joshua Perham.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ben Portlock.
At her request, no services are planned. Contributions in her memory can be made to the SPCA, P.O. Box 3058, Monterey, CA 93942-3058.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019