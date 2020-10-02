Miguel N. Correa Jr.Castroville - Miguel N. Correa Jr., 82, passed away at Community Hospital in Monterey Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Miguel was born July 27, 1938 in Soledad, CA and has been at life long resident of Monterey County.He worked for Schilling McCormick as a warehouseman for 38 years. Miguel proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post 31 of Salinas. He loved to BBQ, drink a cold beer and watch football and golfing. He was loved and respected by his family and all who knew him.Miguel is preceded in death be his parents, Miguel and Ymelda Correa.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cecilia Correa, his son, Miguel A. (Loraine) Correa, his daughters, Monica Carrillo, Lupe Correa, Michelle Castro and Luis Renteria, and Cyndi (Enrique) Pedraza. He also leaves a legacy of 14 grand children and 20 great grand children.Miguel will always be remembered as a loving husband, proud father and grand father.Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9 - 11 AM at the Healey Mortuary.Services will begin at 11:00 AM at the Mortuary, followed by the burial, with Military Honors, at the Castroville District Cemetery in Moss Landing.To share a memory or a condolence, please visit, www.healeymortuary,com