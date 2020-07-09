Miguel "Mike" Paredes
Salinas - Miguel "Mike" Paredes 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Mike was born May 8, 1929 in San Diego, CA and has lived in Salinas for the past 72 years. He retired as a warehouseman at Fort Ord. He was a veteran and proud of his service in the U.S. Army.
Mike is survived by his wife, Rosa Maria Gaeta Paredes, his daughter, Delia (Frank) Paredes Alvarado, his son, Robert Carlos (Annette) Paredes, his step children, Bibiana and Luis Miguel. He is also survived by his sister, Juanita Tovar, along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. He also leaves many extended family and loving friends.
Mike is preceded in death by his first wife, Nellie Paredes, his sons, Michael Joseph Paredes and Rudy Anthony Paredes, his sisters, Kitty Chavez, Fannie Lugo, and Mary Ramirez, and his brother, José Maria Paredes.
A Memorial Mass is scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Christ The King Church at 10:00 AM.
Following services his private inurnment with Military Honors will be held at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, CA
