Mike GutierrezSalinas - Mike Gutierrez, passed away peacefully on Oct. 4, 2020. He was born in Kingsville, Texas on Sept. 29, 1915, which made him 105 years old. He loved his family and friends unconditionally. He settled in Salinas, California in 1963 along with his six children and his loving wife Ma. Santos. He was a musician and brought great joy to many with his music. He will truly be missed, but forever stay in our hearts.Mike is preceded in death by his wife, Ma. Santos; his son and daughter-in-law, Roy and Linda Gutierrez; His son, Mike Gutierrez, Jr.; and two brother-in-laws, Vern (husband of Estella) and Dagoberto (husband of Olivia). His is survived by his children, Nena (Leonardo) Ramirez, Angie (Juan) Cross Sr., Danny (Tina) Gutierrez, and Irene Gutierrez. He is also survived by his siblings, Estella Cole of Moses Lake, Washington, Carmen Murray of Spokane, Washington, and Olivia Zubiate of Salinas, California; and his 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.Services for Mike will take place at Healey Mortuary on Friday, October 23, 2020 with a viewing from 9am-12pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 12pm and a Rosary Service at 1pm. He will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories in Salinas, California.