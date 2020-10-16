1/1
Mike Gutierrez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mike Gutierrez

Salinas - Mike Gutierrez, passed away peacefully on Oct. 4, 2020. He was born in Kingsville, Texas on Sept. 29, 1915, which made him 105 years old. He loved his family and friends unconditionally. He settled in Salinas, California in 1963 along with his six children and his loving wife Ma. Santos. He was a musician and brought great joy to many with his music. He will truly be missed, but forever stay in our hearts.

Mike is preceded in death by his wife, Ma. Santos; his son and daughter-in-law, Roy and Linda Gutierrez; His son, Mike Gutierrez, Jr.; and two brother-in-laws, Vern (husband of Estella) and Dagoberto (husband of Olivia). His is survived by his children, Nena (Leonardo) Ramirez, Angie (Juan) Cross Sr., Danny (Tina) Gutierrez, and Irene Gutierrez. He is also survived by his siblings, Estella Cole of Moses Lake, Washington, Carmen Murray of Spokane, Washington, and Olivia Zubiate of Salinas, California; and his 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Services for Mike will take place at Healey Mortuary on Friday, October 23, 2020 with a viewing from 9am-12pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 12pm and a Rosary Service at 1pm. He will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories in Salinas, California.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Healey Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved