Milton "Milt" Breschini



Milton "Milt" Breschini was born in Salinas on November 13,1933 to Swiss Immigrant parents, Bernadino and Cornelia Breschini. He passed away on August 31, 2020 in San Jose.



Milt grew up on a dairy farm in Soledad, CA. He attended local schools, graduated from Gonzales High School, and attended Hartnell College. He served 2 years in the Army and then went to San Jose State where he received a BS in Industrial Technology in 1961. That same year he started working at Lockheed as an engineer in Quality Assurance and worked there for 35 years until his retirement. He enjoyed the outdoor activities; golf, walking, swimming, and watching sports. He especially enjoyed his annual trips to Tahoe.



Milt is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Jackie; his sons, Brian (Luz Elena), Ron (Jean), and John; 3 grandchildren, Kevin, Scott, and Alexandra; sisters, Sylvia Peverini and Clara Simonetti of Soledad; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Reno, Bruno, and Elmer. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Private family services.









