|
|
Nadine M. Benedetti
Salinas - Nadine Benedetti, a long time resident of Salinas, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 14, 2019, at the age of 85.
Nadine was born to Peter and Amelia Felice on April 6, 1934, in Hollister, California, in a house that was in the back of a grocery store owned by her father and uncles. As a small child, Nadine and her parents moved to Salinas, where she spent the rest of her life. She was held back in first grade as a result of her only being able to speak Italian. She graduated from Salinas High School in 1952 where she met the love of her life, Don. She never missed any 1952 Hartnell College football games which included the Junior Rose Bowl to watch Don play. They married in 1953 and went on to have 3 children.
Nadine worked for the family grocery business for many years, then later worked for Alpha Beta. In 1975, she passed her real estate exam. The day her real estate license arrived in the mail, she could not contain her excitement and ran up the driveway, license in hand. She had a passion for antiques and animals. Her greatest loves were her horse Skeeter and her family.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Don Benedetti, her son Ronald (Mark) Benedetti of Salinas, daughter Donna (Susan) Benedetti of Salinas, grandchildren Laurel (Jason) Black, Coby (Rick) Parker and Brent (John) Benedetti and six great-grandchildren Kade, Ava, and Mason Black, and Hayden, Rhett, and Kylee Parker.
She was proceeded in death by her son Michael Benedetti, her parents and her sister.
Nadine was the matriarch of our family, teaching us how to love and to be kind to others. She was a phenomenal role model. She will be deeply missed, never forgotten, and forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00PM to follow at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Funeral Mass will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, CA. 93901 with the burial following at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901. Reception will be held immediately following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made in Nadine's memory to Salinas VNA Hospice or to the Monterey County SPCA.
The family would like to thank Salinas VNA Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care during her last days.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019