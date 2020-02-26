|
Nancy Alexander Hobbs
Salinas - Nancy Hobbs was called home by her Savior on February 20, 2020, with her family by her side. She was 68 years old. She was preceded in death by her father Bobbie Alexander in 1988, her mother Charlene Haley in 2018, and her son Jason in 2014.
She is survived by two sons: Jeremy and Jonathan Hobbs both of Salinas. Three
grandchildren: Preston, Aryana and Amberlee Hobbs. Her two sisters: Linda (Glen) Brown and Judy (Jim) Hlavaty. She also has several nieces and nephews. Two other special people that Nancy loved are Amanda Stratton and Jamie Garcia.
Nancy attended Prunedale Elementary School, Alisal High School (1969 graduate) and took classes at Hartnell College until she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Hobbs (Bobby) in 1970.
Nancy spent several years as a stay at home mom, but later worked as a teachers aid at Gavilian View Middle School; a secretary to the superintendent at Hartnell College; ending her career and retiring from Monterey County Office of Education.
Nancy was graced by the Lord's salvation early in life and became a new creature in Christ Jesus serving Him faithfully from 1973 until the time of her death. She was a member of the Community Baptist Church in Salinas.
Nancy's greatest love and pastime was being with her children and grandchildren. She loved playing games of all kinds and hearing them laugh.
Nancy was loved by all that knew her. Her gentle, kind, and loving nature, her giggling laugh, her desire to help others and her friendly spirit were well known by all who knew her. Nancy truly personified the words of Jesus when He said (John 13:35) "By this shall all men know that you are my disciples, if ye have love one to another." The Spirit of Christ's love ruled her life and her testimony speaks for itself. She leaves us rich in precious memories.
A Memorial will take place on Saturday, March 7th at 10am at Healey Mortuary Chapel. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Community Baptist Church in Salinas.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020