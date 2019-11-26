|
Nancy Foletta
Nancy Foletta passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019. She was born October 8, 1934, to Virginia and Harry Bock, in Molalla, Oregon. Her family moved to Salinas when she was a child and she resided in this area her entire life. She attended Alisal and Roosevelt Elementary Schools, Washington Junior High School, Salinas High School and San Jose State University.
In 1954, Nancy married Louis Foletta and in August they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They had three children: Lynn, Michael, and Anne. Nancy worked for the Salinas YMCA, Andrus Jewelers, and for 30 years, as a bookkeeper for the family business, Pettigrew & Foletta Auto Parts. In the 80's she went back to college learn Italian, Spanish, and to attain a bachelor's and two Master's degrees while also earning her teaching credential and a BCLAD bilingual credential. She was a teacher for 20 years in the Alisal School District and loved it.
Nancy was a past member of the Salinas Synchronized Swim Team, Salinas Junior Women's Club, Salinas Circle for Children, the Castroville Club, a Campfire Girls Leader, and a member and past president of both the Notre Dame and Palma Parent's Clubs. She loved to swim, belly dance, play bridge, host AFS and Japanese Agricultural Students, and have family holiday get-togethers. Nancy loved her Greyhound dogs, the 49er's, trips to Miwuk, the airshow, the rodeo, attending her children's/grandchildren's sporting events, and traveling the world.
She is survived by her husband Louis Foletta, children Lynn Clark (Brian), Michael (Majal), Anne, brother Robert Bock, grandchildren, Matthew Stefani (Jessica), Sarah Clark, Jimmy Clark, and Maverick Foletta, and great-grandchildren, Luca Stefani, Jackson Stefani, and Clara Rose Stefani.
A special thank you to Michael and Majal for the wonderful and loving care that they provided which improved her health and gave her the gift of eight additional years of life.
A celebration of life will be held on December 15th, from 12-4, at Crazy Horse Golf Club.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 26 to Dec. 14, 2019