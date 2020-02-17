|
Naomi Pardo
Gonzales - Naomi C. Pardo, 64, went home to be with Jesus, surrounded by her loving family. Naomi was born November 2, 1955 in Riverside, CA and has lived in the Salinas Valley for the past 41 years, where she worked as a teacher.
Naomi is survived by her husband, Robin Pardo, and her sons, Isaac and Josiah Pardo. She also leaves her sisters, Kathleen Perez and Sally Del Real, a brother, Robert Najera, along with her only granddaughter, Mariah Pardo.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Josephine Najera and her brother, Samuel Najera.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:30 - 9 PM with Services starting at 7:00 PM at Christ The Rock Church, 61 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas 93905.
Memorial Services will be held, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Church including a Celebration of Life.
A Private Family Burial will be held at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
