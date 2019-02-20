|
Nathan Lamar Jones
- - Heaven received a very loving and kind man, Nathan Lamar Jones, on February 6th. He was a proud Army man- a honor guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, an Airborne Ranger, an expert rifle marksman among many others. He was a true southern gentleman, an excellent dancer and loved to travel. His twinkling eyes and warm heart will be missed by many friends and family. Services will be held March 4th, at 11:00 with military honors at the Central Coast Veteran Cemetery in Seaside. No flowers - please donate to the .
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 20, 2019