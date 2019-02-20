Services
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Coast Veteran Cemetery
Seaside, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan Lamar Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nathan Lamar Jones Obituary
Nathan Lamar Jones

- - Heaven received a very loving and kind man, Nathan Lamar Jones, on February 6th. He was a proud Army man- a honor guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, an Airborne Ranger, an expert rifle marksman among many others. He was a true southern gentleman, an excellent dancer and loved to travel. His twinkling eyes and warm heart will be missed by many friends and family. Services will be held March 4th, at 11:00 with military honors at the Central Coast Veteran Cemetery in Seaside. No flowers - please donate to the .
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.